Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Announces $0.45 Dividend

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4481 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEGGL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66.

