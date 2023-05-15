Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMTGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.56%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

