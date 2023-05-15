Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.56%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.