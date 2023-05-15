good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 13945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

