Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

GLAD stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 76,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

