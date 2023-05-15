Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,906. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

