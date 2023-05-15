Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $311.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

About Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.