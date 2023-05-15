Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $311.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 0.49.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
Further Reading
