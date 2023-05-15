Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

GGAA opened at $10.65 on Monday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

