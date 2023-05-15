Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.17.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

