Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.03

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 62.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.02045389 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

