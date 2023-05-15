Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,783,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,061,863 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $49.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,400,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

