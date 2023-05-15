Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GALT stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

