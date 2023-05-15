Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
GALT stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
