Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Purchases $48,020.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FLL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,510. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
