Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Purchases $48,020.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,510. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.