Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Fubon Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FUISF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Fubon Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

