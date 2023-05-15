Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Fubon Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FUISF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Fubon Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.
