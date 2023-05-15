FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

