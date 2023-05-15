Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises 2.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Fortis worth $284,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FTS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.
About Fortis
Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.
