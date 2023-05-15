Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises 2.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Fortis worth $284,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

