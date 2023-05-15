Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

FBRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 14,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,709. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

