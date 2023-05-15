Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
FBRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 14,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,709. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.66.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.