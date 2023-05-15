Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 560 shares.The stock last traded at $71.06 and had previously closed at $71.40.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.05.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
