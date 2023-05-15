Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 560 shares.The stock last traded at $71.06 and had previously closed at $71.40.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

