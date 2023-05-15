Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

F stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,282,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,008,438. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.