Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.20

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.20 and last traded at $102.09, with a volume of 70257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.