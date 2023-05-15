Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Alex Finkelstein Sells 34,060 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

