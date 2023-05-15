Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1,442.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Five Below worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 12,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 917.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,421 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.27. The stock had a trading volume of 167,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,803. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average is $187.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

