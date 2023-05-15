First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,123,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $121,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,487,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

