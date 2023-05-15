First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

