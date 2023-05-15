First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.90

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 63203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.