First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.90

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 63203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $11,721,510,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,215,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.