First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,109,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after buying an additional 155,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

DALI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

