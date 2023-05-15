First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.36% of HF Sinclair worth $142,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

