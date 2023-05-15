First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 23,750 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Rogers Communications worth $110,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 47.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 833,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 342.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 794,069 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.