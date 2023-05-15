First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 139,351 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $107,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $120.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

