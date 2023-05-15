First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 369.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Kroger worth $100,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

KR stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

