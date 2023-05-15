First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,144 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Zoom Video Communications worth $147,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 805,624 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after acquiring an additional 627,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,669 shares of company stock worth $6,910,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

