First Trust Advisors LP Has $134.74 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $134,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

