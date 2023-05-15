First Trust Advisors LP Has $101.68 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $101,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $210.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.55.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

