First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $103,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 881.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $62.00 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

