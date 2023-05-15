First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Coterra Energy worth $128,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

