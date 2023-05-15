First Trust Advisors LP Buys 90,886 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Evergy worth $105,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its stake in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

