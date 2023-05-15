First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 155,416 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Hormel Foods worth $104,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.30 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

