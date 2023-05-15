First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $573,275.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Down 4.4 %

FSLR traded down $10.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,305,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 581.56 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

