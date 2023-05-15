First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at $858,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Community Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCCO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

