FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 90 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $239.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

