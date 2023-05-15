FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,042 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82,461 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $141.90 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

