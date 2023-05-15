FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 120 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.