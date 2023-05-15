FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 739 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 774,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $88.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.