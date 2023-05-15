FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.88 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

