FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $200.78 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

