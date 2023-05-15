FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,160 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

