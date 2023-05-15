Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Fidus Investment makes up about 0.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidus Investment worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

FDUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.