Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $113.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

