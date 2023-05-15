Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $113.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

