Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $199.48 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $199.48 million and $21.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,840,330 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.