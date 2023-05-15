Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $21.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

